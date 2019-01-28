Featured Thread #1
The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has removed the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, as the state coordinator of the party’s campaign council. The decision followed strong recommendation of the disciplinary committee set up by the Imo APC over allegations of anti-party activities levelled against …
