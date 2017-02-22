What exactly is wrong with wrong with Nigeria's President, Mohammadu Buhari? Quite understandably that the demands of leading a Nation is huge, the manner in which the status of his health has been shrouded in secrecy is worrying and questionable. Buhari, a former military dictator has been on a medical vacation in the United Kingdom for more than a month. Reports say he is 'hale and hearty', yet he has not addressed the nation he leads since he has been away. Yesterday, through his media aide, Buhari wrote seeking for an extended vacation stay in London. Buhari shot at the Presidential ballot four times before his final victory in March 2015. He was elected on a wave of change. While he contested, there were several reports that his health may fail him while in office. Prominent among which was the statement from Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose who said the Buhari does not enjoy good health. His party, the All Progressives Congress was quick to dispel it saying that he is 'fit as fiddle' Then, APC regarded Fayose's statement as “utterly silly and reckless” and tagged him an “over-exuberant” Governor. A statement issued in Abuja on Friday, January 16, 2015 by the Campaign Organisation dismissed as “unsolicited, reckless and silly” the allegation that former President Obasanjo was planning an imposition of Mr. Buhari on Nigeria as he allegedly did the late President Yar’Adua while ignoring their health conditions. It said: “GMB is fit as a fiddle,” said Garba Shehu, the Spokesman of the organisation. “He has no known ailment and is in excellent condition to pilot the affairs of the country.” The statement added that Mr. Buhari is “almost a health freak,” who exercises regularly and undergoes medical examinations at regular intervals. “On each occasion, the outcomes of those medicals have been favourable. The recent medicals he did gave him a clean bill of health,” Mr. Shehu said. Mr. Shehu joked that “GMB is not given to curses otherwise he would have done as the late President Nnamdi Azikiwe did when a similar mischief played out over his health. Zik swore that whoever did this to him will expire before him, and they all did,” APC Presidential Campaign Organisation.