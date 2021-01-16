Video APC insists no part of Nigeria under terrorists’ control | Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • APC insists no part of Nigeria under terrorists’ control – Daily Post Nigeria
  • Nollywood Actress Sotonye Dublin-Green dies of COVID-19 - PM News
  • US: How President Trump reacted to his second impeachment – Daily Post Nigeria
  • Ugandan electoral commission says President Museveni re-elected with 58% votes - Vanguard Newspaper
  • Trump to leave town early Wednesday before Biden inauguration – Vanguard News
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Metro - APC insists no part of Nigeria under terrorists’ control – Daily Post Nigeria

https://dailypost.ng/2021/01/16/apc-insists-no-part-of-nigeria-under-terrorists-control/
Entertainment - Nollywood Actress Sotonye Dublin-Green dies of COVID-19 - PM News

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/01/16/nollywood-actress-sotonye-dublin-green-dies-of-covid-19/
World - US: How President Trump reacted to his second impeachment – Daily Post Nigeria

https://dailypost.ng/2021/01/14/us-how-president-trump-reacted-to-his-second-impeachment/
World - Ugandan electoral commission says President Museveni re-elected with 58% votes - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/01/ugandan-electoral-commission-says-president-museveni-re-elected-with-58-votes/
World - Trump to leave town early Wednesday before Biden inauguration – Vanguard News

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/01/trump-to-leave-town-early-wednesday-before-biden-inauguration/
