advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Politics APC Is Taking Us s to the next level of insecurity, hunger, and hopelessness As Witnessed During The First Term- PDP – Information Nigeria

#1
PDP chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, has said Nigerians should expect the ”insecurity, hunger, and hopelessness that blighted the first term of the ruling All Progressive Congress” to continue in the second term.

According to Uche who made this known during his address at the occasion of the 86th …

pdp.JPG

Read more via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2ITlOcY

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[26]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top