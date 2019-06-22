PDP chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, has said Nigerians should expect the ”insecurity, hunger, and hopelessness that blighted the first term of the ruling All Progressive Congress” to continue in the second term.
According to Uche who made this known during his address at the occasion of the 86th …
Read more via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2ITlOcY
Get More Nigeria Political News
According to Uche who made this known during his address at the occasion of the 86th …
Read more via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2ITlOcY
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[26]