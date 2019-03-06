Featured Thread #1
Jalingo Division of the Federal High Court has disqualified the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Taraba State, Sani Danladi. According to a report by Daily Post newspaper, Mr Danladi was disqualified on Wednesday from participating in Saturday’s election over an improper declaration of …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SPVMKE A
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SPVMKE A
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[110]