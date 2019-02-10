National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday urged Nigerians not to believe the promise of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to create massive jobs.
Oshiomhole gave the advice in Lagos while addressing the crowd at the party’s presidential campaign rally. He said …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2I0shWx
Get More Nigeria Political News
Oshiomhole gave the advice in Lagos while addressing the crowd at the party’s presidential campaign rally. He said …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2I0shWx
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[37]