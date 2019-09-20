Leaders of the All progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state have explained the reason for visiting ex-President Goodluck Jonathan at his Otuoke residence in the state.
While supporters of the party were celebrating the victory of David Lyon, the party’s candidate in the governorship election, pictures of Jonathan and some APC leaders flooded the internet.
read more
While supporters of the party were celebrating the victory of David Lyon, the party’s candidate in the governorship election, pictures of Jonathan and some APC leaders flooded the internet.
read more