Politics APC leaders: Why we visited Jonathan in Bayelsa - The Cable

#1
Leaders of the All progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state have explained the reason for visiting ex-President Goodluck Jonathan at his Otuoke residence in the state.

While supporters of the party were celebrating the victory of David Lyon, the party’s candidate in the governorship election, pictures of Jonathan and some APC leaders flooded the internet.

silva.PNG

read more
 
[85]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top