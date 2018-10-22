The All Progressives Congress (APC) made N12.635bn from the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for its primaries.
This amount was got when the cost of the forms and the number of aspirants that paid for them were multiplied. President Muhammadu Buhari was the only …
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2PO7dC7
Get More Nigeria Political News
This amount was got when the cost of the forms and the number of aspirants that paid for them were multiplied. President Muhammadu Buhari was the only …
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2PO7dC7
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[104]