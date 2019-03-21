Politics APC Mocks Atiku, Says He’s Suffering From Post-Election Depression – Nairaland

#1
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has mocked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The ruling party said Atiku is suffering from post-election depression following his claim that he that he defeated Buhari with 1,615,302 votes. The PDP presidential candidate, in a petition filed at …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2HLTuKD

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top