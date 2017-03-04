The Kogi state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has mocked the recent whistle-blowing policy introduced by Governor Yahaya Bello. In a statement signed by its state chairman, Alhaji Haddy, APC described the policy as a charade, saying the “copycat act” was a caricature of President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy. He also accused Bello of using the policy, to cover up the corruption that had been thriving in his administration. “When the leader of our party, President Muhammadu Buhari, introduced the whistle-blowing policy, it was geared towards assisting the government to get valuable information on the recovery of looted funds and assets belonging to the government. “It is disheartening to hear that the Bello-led government is making mockery of the lofty idea in Kogi State by rewarding those that will expose critics of his government under the disguise of whistle-blower with the sum of N500,000 of taxpayers’ money. “It is certainly far from what whistle-blowing concept is all about,” part of the statement read.