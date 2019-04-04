The North-East Youth Wing of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has raised concerns about the “crass and ghetto mentality” of Adams Oshiohmole, the National Chairman of the party.
In a statement issued on Thursday by Abubakar Maigari, the secretary of the organisation, the youth wing said this behaviour could collapse the party.
