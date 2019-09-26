The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is excited over the judgement of the supreme court in favour of Hope Uzodinma, its candidate in the March 9 governorship election in Imo state.
The apex court sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of the state and affirmed Uzodinma as winner of the election.
In a statement on Tuesday, Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC’s national publicity secretary, said the ruling party never lost faith in the judiciary.
He expressed confidence that “other stolen mandates will be restored”.
