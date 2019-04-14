Politics APC passes Vote of no Confidence on National Vice Chairman – Daily Post Nigeria

The Sokoto State Executive Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) has passed a vote of no confidence on the party’s National Vice Chairman, North West, Malam Inuwa Abdulkadir. A statement signed by the state’s APC Chairman, Alhaji Bello Danchadi disclosed this on Sunday in Sokoto. NAN reports …



