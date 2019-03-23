After the March 9 governorship elections across the country, the polls in six states – Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Plateau and Sokoto – were declared inconclusive. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) explained that the decision to declare the elections inconclusive was derived from Clause 34 (e) …
