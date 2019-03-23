Politics APC, PDP battle in supplementary governorship elections in five states (LIVE UPDATES) – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
After the March 9 governorship elections across the country, the polls in six states – Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Plateau and Sokoto – were declared inconclusive. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) explained that the decision to declare the elections inconclusive was derived from Clause 34 (e) …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TsVr0O
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[79]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top