The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, will virtually shut down on Wednesday as both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have scheduled their mega rallies for the day.
While the PDP rescheduled its presidential mega rally to that day after …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2RS42t5
Get More Nigeria Political News
While the PDP rescheduled its presidential mega rally to that day after …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2RS42t5
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[3]