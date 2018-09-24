Despite the measures introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reduce vote buying in the Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State, contesting political parties and politicians still devised a new trend of vote buying to beat the system.This is contained in the preliminary report of the election by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) who deployed 180 trained and accredited observers for the election.