The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have met the deadline for the submission of their presidential and National Assembly candidates for 2019 elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The parties were among political parties that met yesterday’s deadline …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2q2ucOh
Get More Nigeria Political News
The parties were among political parties that met yesterday’s deadline …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2q2ucOh
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[29]