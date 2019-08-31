JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics APC postpones Bayelsa governorship primary – Premium Times Nigeria

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has postponed its Bayelsa State governorship primary to September 3 and 4.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC said the primary was postponed due to a court order...

