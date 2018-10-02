The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress, APC has postponed the Senate Primaries in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory earlier scheduled Tuesday to Wednesday. No reason was given for the postponement but this can not be unconnected with the …
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2OumGd3
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2OumGd3
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[97]