Politics APC Primaries Crisis: Ogun State Assembly hopefuls beg Oshiomhole – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Twenty six members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who claimed they won the party’s primaries for the state House of Assembly elections have begged the national leadership of the party to publish their names and issue them relevant documents. Addressing a press conference on Monday, the …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Drcxsu

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[98]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top