Politics APC Primaries: I have no preferred candidates – Gov. Bindow – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Governor Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa State on Thursday said he had no preferred candidates for the forthcoming primary elections in the state.

Mr Bindow made this known when he received Omar Suleiman, APC aspirant for Adamawa Central Senatorial District and a former Managing Director of …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Qf7opS

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[85]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top