A former national organising secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Osita Izunaso, has approached a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, seeking an order stopping Governor Rochas Okorocha from parading himself as the party’s candidate for Imo west senatorial district in the 2019 general elections....
