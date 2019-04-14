Some All Progressives Congress (APC) Senators-elect are suspecting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of plotting a secret ballot voting system to hijack the leadership of the National Assembly. APC senators-elect, who pleaded anonymity, said the PDP was perfecting this plot ahead of the inauguration of the 9th session in
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2DdxTYN
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2DdxTYN
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]