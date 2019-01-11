No fewer than ten people lost their lives on Monday evening in two different incidents in Katsina State.
While six people were killed by suspected poltical thugs in Sabuwa council area, four others lost their lives along kankara-Dutsinma road in the state...........
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2H6QH0b
Get More Nigeria Metro News
While six people were killed by suspected poltical thugs in Sabuwa council area, four others lost their lives along kankara-Dutsinma road in the state...........
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2H6QH0b
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]