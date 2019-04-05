The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed satisfaction with the resignation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.
The party said this vindicates its call for the resignation of the CJN following the allegations of false asset declaration brought against him......
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2OSc9WE
Get More Nigeria Political News
The party said this vindicates its call for the resignation of the CJN following the allegations of false asset declaration brought against him......
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2OSc9WE
Get More Nigeria Political News