Immediate past Imo Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha has lamented he was badly treated by the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The party, he alleged, repaid his courage and sacrifices with evil in the south east....
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2ZN0dxD
Get More Nigeria Political News
The party, he alleged, repaid his courage and sacrifices with evil in the south east....
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2ZN0dxD
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]