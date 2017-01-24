The All Progressive Congress has expelled a former Senator and Ex-Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe. He was sacked by the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the Party in Akwa Ibom State in a letter sent to APC National Vice Chairman/Zonal Chairman South-South region. He was previously suspended by the Executive Committee of his Ward, that is, APC Ward 6, Uyo. He was accused of sponsoring thugs and disgruntled elements on 18th January, 2017, to attack, harass, intimidate and cause grievous bodily harm on staff and executive members of the party at the State Secretariat located on No. 4 Atiku Abubarkar Avenue, Uyo. He was also accused of posting publications with the intention to malign, ridicule, and further cause confusion and disunity within the party. “Consequently, Sen. John James Akpanudoedeghe, who until this decision was a member of the State Caucus of the APC, is hereby expelled forthwith from the party," the letter said.