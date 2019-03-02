Politics APC Says It Suspended Govs Amosun And Rochas For Anti-Party Activities – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

#1
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun and the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha for anti-party activities.

Also suspended by the APC NWC over anti-party activities are the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, …



Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2HbhtTi

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[85]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top