Politics APC Senators stop Senate from debating Buhari’s Democracy Day speech – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday blocked a motion that sought to debate the speech delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari on Nigeria’s Democracy Day. Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang (PDP, Plateau) brought the motion on the floor of the Senate. He said: “The motion …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2WBZDNm
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[123]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top