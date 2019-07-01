advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Politics APC Settles For Doguwa As House Of Reps Leader – Leadership Newspaper

The All Progressives Party (APC) on Monday chose Alhassan Doguwa as the House of Representatives leader. Doguwa was the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives.

He is an All Progressive Congress (APC) member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State. More details shortly…

house of rep.JPG

