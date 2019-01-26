Politics APC supports Onnoghen’s removal – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has thrown its weight behind suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the party, which had last week insisted …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2sO5p1V

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[83]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top