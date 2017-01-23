The Lagos state chapter of the APC has taken over the Goodluck Jonathan administration's campaign NGO- the Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria, TAN. In a luncheon with Nigerians of Igbo extraction resident in his Surulere federal constituency 1 by the Leader, House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, the coordinator of TAN, Prince Eke Obi, vowed to deploy TAN platform for the APC in future elections. “TAN is an NGO but during the last dispensation we were a bit political. But you must have heard that our principal (Dr. Ifeanyi Uba) has gone to the APC and we are all in the APC. I told him I was coming here and he said I should go and report back what happens to him. “The TAN structure is still intact. You can now say boldly that TAN is for you. You know what TAN did in Lagos. Anytime you need us; whenever you need the TAN structure, I will surely deliver it to you.” ThisDay