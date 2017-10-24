Submit Post Advertise

Politics APC: Those Who Reinstated Maina Must Not Go Unpunished

    The All Progressive Congress, APC, has stated that the reinstatement of former chairman of Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, into service is an embarrassment for the party.

    “We are all shocked like any other person that he could be reinstated", APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi said on Tuesday.

    "It is almost unbelievable that such thing can happen, “Abdullahi said, adding: “However, we are all delighted that President Buhari has taken very decisive punitive action against those that are involved.”

    “We are also delighted that he has ordered full scale investigation into the circumstances that led this individual to be reinstated into public office. We believe, as a party that whoever that was part of this or found to be part of this must face appropriate consequences because it is an embarrassment to the party, government and it is unacceptable,” he said.
     

