Residents of Ifon town in Orolu Local Government Area of Osun State have lamented the forced collection of their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) by thugs said to be loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC).According to the residents, the hoodlums came armed with guns and cutlasses, and collected PVCs of residents of the area, an incident that has caused them not to vote in the ongoing Osun governorship rerun electionREAD MORE HERE