Sensational Nigerian Singer, David Adeleye popularly known as Davido has expressed shock over the decision of Supreme Court Judgement in Bayelsa governorship election.
DAILY POST reported that Justice Mary Odili in a unanimous judgement on Thursday sacked David Lyon as governor elect of Bayelsa state over presentation …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2uA0gPM
Get More Nigeria Political News
DAILY POST reported that Justice Mary Odili in a unanimous judgement on Thursday sacked David Lyon as governor elect of Bayelsa state over presentation …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2uA0gPM
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[117]