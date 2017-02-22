Submit Post Advertise

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday said it was praying that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) resolved its leadership crisis soon enough to become a viable opposition.

    National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said, “we pray for them to put their house in order soon because we believe that democracy is better served when the opposition is alive.

    “However, we also know the PDP can only begin to take steps towards recovery if they stop peddling conspiracy theories and blaming imaginary enemies.’’
     
