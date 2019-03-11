Politics APC wins Yobe with over 300,000 votes – TheCable

#1
Mai Mala Buni, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, has been declared winner of the 2019 governorship election in Yobe state.

He was officially declared winner of the 2019 governorship election with a total votes of 444,013 trouncing his opponent, Umar Bello Iliya of the Peoples Democratic Party …



Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2VVXxbt

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top