Mai Mala Buni, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, has been declared winner of the 2019 governorship election in Yobe state.
He was officially declared winner of the 2019 governorship election with a total votes of 444,013 trouncing his opponent, Umar Bello Iliya of the Peoples Democratic Party …
