The All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Aspirants Forum has demanded key appointments as President Muhammadu Buhari plans to form new cabinet after May 29.
Leader of the group, Mrs Adedoyin Eshanumi, told newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday that the demand became necessary after the men took more …
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2OPZ0h1
Get More Nigeria Political News
Leader of the group, Mrs Adedoyin Eshanumi, told newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday that the demand became necessary after the men took more …
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2OPZ0h1
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[60]