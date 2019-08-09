JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics APC worse off under you, Progressive Govs D-G tackles Oshiomhole – Vanguard News

#1
Director-General of Progressive Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman, has again blamed National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, for the diminishing fortunes of the party.

In a four-page letter to Oshiomhole entitled: “APC: Appeal for Reconciliation,” Lukman said as a loyal …

osho.JPG

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2Kp1tOO

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[110]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top