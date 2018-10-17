Politics APGA will suffer repercussions for injustice against me – Bianca Ojukwu – Laila’s Blog

#1
Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of late Biafran warlord, Odumegwu Ojukwu, has reacted to her loss at the APGA primaries which she described as horrible.

Bianca Ojukwu who released a statement over the primaries, stated that APGA will suffer the repercussions of conducting skewed primaries against her …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2NMXmuq

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[73]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top