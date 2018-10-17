Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of late Biafran warlord, Odumegwu Ojukwu, has reacted to her loss at the APGA primaries which she described as horrible.
Bianca Ojukwu who released a statement over the primaries, stated that APGA will suffer the repercussions of conducting skewed primaries against her …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2NMXmuq
Get More Nigeria Political News
Bianca Ojukwu who released a statement over the primaries, stated that APGA will suffer the repercussions of conducting skewed primaries against her …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2NMXmuq
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]