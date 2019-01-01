Metro Apostle Omotosho Releases Shocking 74 Prophecies For 2019. See Full List – Nairaland

#1
The Apostle with prophetic mantle, Apostle Omotosho Tope Joseph has reeled out fresh prophecies for 2019 which covers Nigeria in particular and the world at Large.

The fiery clergy just released over 70 prophesy for 2019: 1 I see those having difficulties in conception having their babies next year …



CRead more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2Surqyb

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[102]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top