The Apostle with prophetic mantle, Apostle Omotosho Tope Joseph has reeled out fresh prophecies for 2019 which covers Nigeria in particular and the world at Large.
The fiery clergy just released over 70 prophesy for 2019: 1 I see those having difficulties in conception having their babies next year …
CRead more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2Surqyb
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The fiery clergy just released over 70 prophesy for 2019: 1 I see those having difficulties in conception having their babies next year …
CRead more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2Surqyb
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[102]