A smartphone app that matches people with their nearest abortion provider launches across Canada on Wednesday.
The web-based app was developed by Waterloo region's Shore Centre, a sexual health resource centre....
Read more via “sexual health” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2x6Suum
Get more World News
The web-based app was developed by Waterloo region's Shore Centre, a sexual health resource centre....
Read more via “sexual health” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2x6Suum
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]