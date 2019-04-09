Metro Appeal Court affirms five years jail term against college of education workers – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The Oyo Division of the Court of Appeal has affirmed the five years jail term issued against each of three workers of the Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE).

The court in a recent decision, disclosed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related offences Commission (ICPC), …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2IhEy7w

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top