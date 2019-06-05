The court of appeal sitting in Abuja has granted Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA), a N100 million bail.
In a certified true copy (CTC) of a judgement dated July 10 and seen by TheCable, the appellate court asked the retired colonel to provide sureties in like sum.
The suit marked CA/A/806/2018 has the director-general of Department of State Services (DSS), and attorney-general of the federation (AGF) as respondents.
In a certified true copy (CTC) of a judgement dated July 10 and seen by TheCable, the appellate court asked the retired colonel to provide sureties in like sum.
The suit marked CA/A/806/2018 has the director-general of Department of State Services (DSS), and attorney-general of the federation (AGF) as respondents.
Appeal court orders FG to release Dasuki, reviews his bail conditions - TheCable
The court of appeal has granted Sambo Dasuki, a former national security adviser (NSA), bail in the sum of N100 million.
www.thecable.ng