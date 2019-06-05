JustForex Trading - Start Now

The court of appeal sitting in Abuja has granted Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA), a N100 million bail.

In a certified true copy (CTC) of a judgement dated July 10 and seen by TheCable, the appellate court asked the retired colonel to provide sureties in like sum.

The suit marked CA/A/806/2018 has the director-general of Department of State Services (DSS), and attorney-general of the federation (AGF) as respondents.
