Featured Thread #1
The court of appeal sitting in Abuja has set aside the judgment of the federal high court, Abuja, which held that the Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) can not field candidates for the general election.
Citing its inability to conduct primaries before the stipulated deadline, …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2E1Lbaf
Get More Nigeria Political News
Citing its inability to conduct primaries before the stipulated deadline, …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2E1Lbaf
Get More Nigeria Political News