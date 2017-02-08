The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit has hailed the Appeal Court for throwing out a motion seeking an injunction to stop the use of Hijab in the state. The Court on Tuesday struck out the motion for stay of execution, filed by the Lagos State Government. With the current verdict, students in public primary and secondary schools in Lagos State can now wear Hijab to school without harassment unless the Supreme Court rules otherwise. Reacting to the judgment, the Amir (President) of MSSN Lagos State Area Unit, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, hailed the court for a sound judgment. According to him, the judgment will further strengthen fundamental human rights as enshrined in the constitution. He stated that the MSSN Lagos would not entertain any act or form of harassment after the current judgement.