France’s competition watchdog DGCCRF announced earlier today that Apple will pay a $27.4 million (€25 million) fine due to an iOS update that capped performance of aging devices.
The company will also have to display a statement on its website for a month...
Read more via Gadgets – TechCrunch – https://ift.tt/2va0fC2
Get more World News
The company will also have to display a statement on its website for a month...
Read more via Gadgets – TechCrunch – https://ift.tt/2va0fC2
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[93]