Apple Apple said the iMac Pro will go on sale on Thursday. The iMac Pro is a high-performance macOS desktop with a $4,999 starting price.
Apple snuck in one more product launch before the end of 2017. Apple announced on Tuesday that it will sell the iMac Pro starting on …
via Business Insider – http://ift.tt/2nOCI5k
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Apple snuck in one more product launch before the end of 2017. Apple announced on Tuesday that it will sell the iMac Pro starting on …
via Business Insider – http://ift.tt/2nOCI5k
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[459]