Apple's shares ended Thursday down nearly 10% after chief executive Tim Cook blamed a slowdown in China sales for falling revenues.
On Wednesday, the iPhone maker said it expected revenue of about $84bn (£67bn) for the last three months of 2018, down from a forecast of at least $89bn.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-46748972
