World Apple Shares Close Nearly 10% Lower - BBC News

#1
Apple's shares ended Thursday down nearly 10% after chief executive Tim Cook blamed a slowdown in China sales for falling revenues.

On Wednesday, the iPhone maker said it expected revenue of about $84bn (£67bn) for the last three months of 2018, down from a forecast of at least $89bn.




https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-46748972
 
[35]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top