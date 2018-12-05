Apple has been ordered to remove some iPhone models from its stores in Germany over a patent dispute with chip giant Qualcomm.
A court ruling in Munich on 20 December found Apple had infringed patents on power-saving technology.
On Thursday Qualcomm paid a €1.3bn (£1.2bn) bond, allowing the ban on iPhone 7 and 8 models to go ahead.
The bond will fund damages awarded to Apple if the iPhone
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-46749566
